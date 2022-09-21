Weather Blog

Fall to start on a marvelous note

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer featured a sweltering hot Wednesday with scattered rain and storms during the morning hours. We will flip the pattern towards terrific weather conditions for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday night: A few showers and isolated storms remain possible until the overnight hours. There also remains the possibility for an isolated strong storm or two with gusty winds being the main concern.

Temperatures will tumble overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: We are in for an amazing start to fall for our Thursday. Much lower humidity and cooler air due to breezy winds out of the north will lead way to it feeling pleasant outdoors. Wind gusts could be up to 25 MPH at times during the day. Highs will only rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Even cooler conditions are ahead to end the workweek on a beautiful note. We’ll start the day mostly clear, but cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day. Highs look to top out in the upper 60s.

8 -Day Forecast: Temperatures look to rebound for the final weekend of September with highs in the mid 70s. This will lead way for additional chances for isolated showers and storms. The near to below normal temperature trend continues into next week with dry conditions.