Weather Blog

Fantastic Wednesday, cooler for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — March got off to a marvelous start for us! Temperatures moved into the 60s with breezy winds and abundant sunshine. This amazing springlike trend will continue through Wednesday before a short cooldown scoots into the forecast.

Tuesday night: Skies will become mostly clear in what will be a cool and quiet night. Lows look to fall into the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Another amazing day will take place for our Wednesday with mild temperatures and a nice breeze. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two north of a Kokomo-Muncie line during the afternoon hours. Highs will once again rise into the low to mid 60s. Areas to the north are expected to be slightly cooler, but highs will be solid for this time of the year regardless.

Thursday: We will have to work in a quick break from this nice mild air for Thursday. Much cooler air is expected to kick in statewide with highs only managing to top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Some areas farther south may reach the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We will quickly rebound back into the 50s to end the week before much warmer air slides in for the weekend. Enjoy a warm and breezy Saturday with highs pushing the mid to upper 60s. This big warm-up will bring additional rain chances starting late Saturday with scattered showers possible. Better chances for rain and a few storms will arrive for Sunday before much cooler air kicks back in next week. At this time, severe weather is not expected this weekend.