Fantastic weekend, warming up next week

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy 500 qualifications are looking great this weekend as the system we dealt with Friday night exits the area.

TODAY: Skies become mostly sunny as clouds decrease this morning. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cooler temperatures. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warmer. High temperatures into the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Not a single rain chance in this 8-DAY taking us through next Saturday. High temperatures soar into the 80s for the entire work week as sunshine remains consistent.

