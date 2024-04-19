Feeling like March this weekend, slight temperature moderation next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying five straight days of 75+ degree warmth, temperatures tanked a bit and turned below normal for Friday as we’ve been in the 50s. Expect this cooler air to hang around this weekend with a slight warmup into next week.

Friday night: Clouds will decrease tonight in which we’ll work in a dry night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Another cool day will be on tap statewide under partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to come out of the north and be slightly breezy at times. This will cause temperatures to have a tough time getting into the mid 50s. Areas in far northern Indiana may not even get out of the 40s.

Sunday: We may start our Sunday with some patchy frost as temperatures begin in the upper 30s. It will be a slightly warmer day with plenty of sunshine. Highs look to rise into the upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Highs return to the 60s on Monday before another system brings rain chances back on Tuesday. We’ll turn breezy in the process of working in this rain chance on Tuesday as well with highs in the mid 60s. A small temperature fallback occurs Wednesday before we quickly get back into the mid 60s late next week.