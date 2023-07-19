Feeling miserable Thursday with severe storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re working our way towards a miserable and active Thursday with the threat for severe weather. Then, we’ll welcome a cooldown just in time to end the workweek.

Wednesday night: Expect a partly cloudy and warm night with lows only dipping into the upper 60s.

Thursday: Active weather returns to our area for Thursday in what will be an unsettled day with on and off showers/storms and miserable hot/muggy air. Thursday morning could feature scattered activity before renewed scattered development fires off in the afternoon hours.

Thursday morning’s round of activity will heavily determine what takes place Thursday afternoon and evening. Regardless, there will be the potential for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place across much of Indiana. Wind and hail are the primary threats.

Highs look to rise into the upper 80s with heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s at times.

Friday: After a steamy Thursday, we will be greeted with less humid air and dry conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overall, Friday will be the best weather day of the week.

8-Day Forecast: Lower humidity values will remain with us through Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Storm chances look to return Sunday with the muggy meter tipping back towards the uncomfortable side. Warmer air is set to quickly roll back in by next week. Highs look to even push towards the 90s by midweek next week.