Few snow showers to start Saturday, chilly weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colder air will be firmly in place this weekend in central Indiana. Saturday will make it 9 of the last 10 days with cooler-than-average temperatures.

TODAY: Scattered quick-moving snow showers waking up for breakfast. A quick dusting is possible during this time. Mostly cloudy skies then remain mid-morning and through most of today. More flurries will be possible late afternoon into the evening. High temperature of 29 degrees.

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers early, clouds decrease as the night goes on. Low temperature of 19 degrees.

TOMORROW: Back to mostly sunny skies, but still chilly. High temperature in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures gradually through next week. Lots of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will get back into the 50s Tuesday. Rain chances increase Wednesday and will be highest for next Thursday and Friday. For both Thursday and Friday highs will get into the 60s.