Weather Blog

Final days of summer hot, then cool to start fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After early morning rain and thunderstorms, central Indiana saw lots of cloud cover for a large portion of Monday. We look to push close to the 90s through Wednesday before fantastic fall-like weather slides in.

Monday night: We’ll keep ahold of partly cloudy skies tonight as lows fall into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Much more sunshine is expected for Tuesday, which will lead way to a fairly warm afternoon. Humidity values are set to remain on the higher side as well, and this will make it feel warmer out there. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: We will make a run for the hottest temperatures of this month to end the summer season. Highs look to climb into the low 90s. It will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. A front will eventually move into the state later into the day, and this could bring isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

8-Day Forecast: Wednesday’s front will lead way to amazing weather conditions to begin fall on Thursday. Enjoy fall-like air with highs in the low 70s for Thursday and upper 60s for Friday. Winds are set to pick up and become breezy for Thursday as the cooler and comfortable air swings in. Highs rise into the 70s again for the weekend with low chances for isolated rain and storms.