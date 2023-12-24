Foggy start to Christmas Eve, wet & mild Christmas afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is a foggy start for the northern half of the state this Christmas Eve. Conditions will improve today before all eyes turn to our next storm system on Christmas Day.

TODAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: A dense fog advisory is in place until 11 AM. Travelers this morning should watch out for drizzle in addition to this fog. Later this afternoon, clouds will drop off to partly cloudy. This will allow high temperatures to get near 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase to mostly cloudy ahead of our next system. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

MONDAY/CHRISTMAS: A dry start. Showers become likely starting midday, but mostly in the afternoon and evening hours. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers linger into early Tuesday until the cold front fully passes. Small rain chances are still plausible on the backside of this system on Wednesday and Thursday. The end of the week will feature high temperatures in the mid-30s.