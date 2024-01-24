Foggy tonight, active weather trend keeps rolling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although today started off rainy with persisting fog, we made it to the 50s here in Indy for the first time since Dec 26. Fog will continue to hang around into Thursday with more rain on the way.

Dense fog advisories will once again be in place for tonight until 10 AM EST Thursday.

Wednesday night: Foggy and warmer for us tonight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s. We can’t rule out occasional drizzle/light showers either.

Thursday: We won’t have to worry about an active start to the day for much of central Indiana as we begin Thursday dry. However, another wave of rain will ultimately slide in Thursday afternoon and night.

Up to 0.25 to 0.75 inches is possible from this specific round of activity. There will also be some monitoring for the potential of some flooding due to ice jams. Ice jams involve a collection of ice that impedes river/creek flow. A release of an ice jam can lead way to sudden rises of water levels. Areas of particular interest for this will be Wildcat creek, upper portions of the Wabash and Tippecanoe river, and nearby streams.

Highs will rise into the low to mid 50s.

Friday: We’ll finally work in a break from active weather to close out the workweek. The trade off with the dry time will be cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 40s with cloudy skies sticking around all day.

8-Day Forecast: The break from active weather will be very short lived as another system will move close to our region as it passes south of us. Rain chances will increase into the second half of Saturday with the possibility of some snow mixing in Saturday night. Some showers will remain possible Sunday with highs cooling down a little further into the low 40s. By next Monday, we’ll dry back out and start another warmup going into midweek next week.