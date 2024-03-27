Frosty Thursday morning, turning warmer with several more rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we cleared out a lot of the cloud cover that was stuck with us Wednesday morning, it still felt quite chilly out there with temperatures that were around ten degrees below normal. We’ll find ourselves back on the temperature rebound going into Easter weekend with more chances for rain and storms ahead.

Wednesday night: Prepare for a very cold night as temperatures fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. It will feel slightly colder when you factor in the wind chill. Frost will also develop overnight tonight, and some locations could encounter a hard freeze if temperatures drop below 28 degrees.

Thursday: Near normal afternoon temperatures are expected Thursday as we warm back into the mid 50s. Enjoy dry conditions for most of the day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will also be a touch breezy out of the west with some gusts over 20 MPH. A few spotty sprinkles may even develop Thursday evening and night.

Friday: A stray shower will remain possible Friday morning. Enjoy another day with plentiful sunshine with warmer than normal afternoon temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures to rise into the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll continue warming up into Easter weekend, but rain and storm chances will also increase. A front is looking to hover over our state for a few days starting Friday night into Saturday. There will be periodic scattered showers and storms late Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures statewide will likely vary a bit depending on the positioning of this front. The best chance for rain and a few storms arrives next Monday and Tuesday. It is still too early to determine if a severe weather threat will be in place early next week.