Going from frost tonight to warmer and more unsettled by this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloud cover was quite stubborn across a good portion of central and northern Indiana for part of our Wednesday, which caused temperatures to struggle more than anticipated. Temperatures are expected to make a comeback for the back half of this week, but additional rain and storm chances will follow suit.

Wednesday night: We’ll work into a cold night with skies turning mostly clear to partly cloudy. Areas mainly along and north of interstate 70 will have the potential for patchy frost to develop. Hence, the reason why frost advisories will be in place from 1 AM EDT to 9 AM EDT Thursday morning. Lows will dip down into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: After a cold start to Thursday, we’ll get to enjoy a warmer and brighter day. A light wind out of the east in combination with mostly sunny skies will be just enough for us to warm into the low to mid 60s.

Friday: The warmup marches on into the end of the workweek. A warm front is slated to move through the state on Friday and bring back rain chances and breezy winds. Scattered showers and isolated storms will develop Friday afternoon with some lingering activity into Friday night/early Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected on Friday.

Highs will push closer to 70 in Indy with some spots farther south getting into the 70s. Winds will also gust up to 20-30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: There is a lot to talk about in this section of the forecast blog. Let’s start with the fact that temperatures will turn well above normal for the final weekend of April as we’ll feel more like summer. The reason for these very warm numbers will be due to even stronger winds entering our forecast. Saturday will be in the upper 70s with wind gusts up to 30-40 MPH at times. Sunday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the year potentially with highs in the low 80s and winds gusting over 30 MPH at times. It is also worth mentioning the record highs for Saturday (84 from 1990) and Sunday (86 from 1894) won’t be far out of reach.

Now, rain and storm chances will remain spotty at most for much of Saturday and Sunday unless a storm complex makes it to our state from the west. Areas to our west are expected to be quite busy weather wise with severe weather potential going into and through this weekend. As far as Indiana goes, we’re still eyeing a low threat for stronger storms late Sunday and possibly Monday. Temperatures are looking to stay in the 70s going into next week.