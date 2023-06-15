Hazy skies return Friday, warmer air to follow for Father’s Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today felt closer to a typical summer day for a good chunk of the state with warm temps and slightly higher humidity values. We look to lock in on a nice Friday before above average temperatures move in for Father’s Day weekend.

Thursday night: Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through the early nighttime hours.

After a warm day, we’ll fall into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Widespread haze will also slide in tonight as well.

Friday: A hazy, yet pleasant, Friday will be on deck for us. There will be lots of sunshine and and dry air in place with highs in the low 80s. Overall, this will be our best weather day of the week.

Saturday: We’ll find ourselves back to being above normal with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday. It will also be another day with abundant sunshine and dry air.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to hold into the mid 80s through Father’s Day. We’ll track the chance for scattered showers and storms in the latter half of Sunday. Rain chances become more isolated through the first half of next week. Highs next Monday slightly back off into the low 80s before we quickly find ourselves back in the mid 80s next Tuesday as we close in on the start of summer.