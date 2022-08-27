Weather Blog

Hot end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was nice way to start off the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High humidity will be sticking around into early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected. High temperature right around 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms are looking probable. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: An unsettled start to the work week with chances at rain Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will pass during the day on Tuesday and bring cooler air and sunshine from Wednesday through the end of the week.