Weather Blog

Hot weekend ahead with storm chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hot and humid weekend is ahead for the last weekend of August before we quickly bring back storm chances. Then, we look to usher in a nice cooldown next week.

Friday night: A mild, mostly clear, and dry night is ahead with lows dipping into the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is also possible near daybreak Saturday.

Saturday: The summerlike weather trend rolls on into our Saturday with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon hours. Warm and humid conditions will cause us to feel a bit uncomfortable as highs rise into the mid 80s.

Sunday: Prepare for a hot and miserable Sunday as temperatures soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values are expected to be in the low to mid 90s. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms throughout the day.

8-Day Forecast: There will be better chances for showers and storms on Monday with on and off scattered development. Storm chances linger into Tuesday before we dry out for the remainder of the week. Miserable air also holds its grasp on us through the first half of next week. Then, a nice cooldown will move in by midweek next week.