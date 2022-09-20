Weather Blog

Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday.

Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: The last day of summer is shaping up to be hot and humid with increasing cloud cover and storm chances. Scattered rain and storms look to develop going into the afternoon hours, and active weather will continue to stick around Wednesday night.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

Highs look to soar into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values for some locations will push near the triple digits.

Thursday: We are in for an amazing start to the fall season on Thursday. Enjoy refreshing cooler air with winds becoming breezy in the afternoon hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy with highs only rising into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: A quick temperature bounce-back into the 70s is ahead for the upcoming weekend. This will lead way to additional isolated rain and storm chances for Saturday and Sunday. Highs look to back off into the low 70s by early next week.