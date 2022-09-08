Weather Blog

Increasing humidity and rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more dry and bright day is on the way before we turn the corner towards rain chances and muggy air this upcoming weekend.

Thursday night: Another comfortable and dry night will be on deck with lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Slightly warmer temperatures are ahead to end the workweek with mainly sunny skies sticking around. Humidity values will also be a touch higher, but not too high to the point of making us feel miserable. Highs look to top out in the mid 80s.

Weekend: Changes return to the forecast going into Saturday as we up the muggy meter further and build in cloud cover. This will lead way to the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and nighttime hours. Despite the cloud cover and rain, highs still work their way into the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances continue into our Sunday with highs slightly backing off into the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Highs will then slide down into the mid 70s by the first half of next week with the potential for more showers on Monday. Another warmup looks to move into the extended forecast by the second half of next week.