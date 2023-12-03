Light rain this Sunday, more small rain chances ahead

Search
by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s another day where chilly rain will be in central Indiana. However, this rain chance will be on the lighter side of things and a quick mover.

TODAY: Some spots of fog have developed. Cloudy skies remain locked in place with scattered showers possible mainly north of I-70. Rain chances will drop off in the mid-afternoon. Winds will gust to 25 mph as this system moves through. Rainfall totals will not be impressive with this system with most checking around 0.10″. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will linger around. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Spotty showers will be in the area for the morning and midday hours. Some mixing may be possible at times and a few could see some flakes and/or ice pellets. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday brings in another chance of showers before we quiet down for the rest of the week. There are some indications of a wintry mix set-up again on Tuesday with areas north potentially seeing a few flakes. Temperatures return to the 50s by Thursday and Friday before more rain chance potentially over the weekend.

