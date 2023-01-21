Weather Blog

Light snow is likely to start Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January in central Indiana has been a mild one so far. We make a change to a more winter-like forecast for the next 8 days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain. Light snow arriving close to daybreak. Low temperatures around 30 degrees.

TOMORROW: Light snow showers likely in the morning. Snow becomes more spotty in the afternoon and may switch over to a wintry mix/rain. Most spots will check in with 1-2″ of snow. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Back to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our attention turns to a system arriving in the middle of the week. This storm will be stronger than the system this Sunday and will bring the potential for higher snow amounts. Most of the precipitation will fall on Wednesday, but it is still too early for exact snow forecasts with the uncertainty of the location of the wintry mix line.