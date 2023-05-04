Looking towards a warm first weekend of May with rain and storm chances to follow

We are on our way towards a warm first weekend of May, but we will also track a few chances for rain and storms going into next week.

Thursday night: Expect a mostly clear and cool night with a slight breeze out of the southeast. Lows will only drop into the mid 40s.

Friday: We will have a mostly sunny to start the day, but cloud cover increases in the latter half of Friday. A few showers are possible in the latter half of the day into early Saturday, but better rain chances will stay in the southern third of Indiana. Highs will top out in the low 70s with a light breeze out of the south.

Saturday: A few stray showers are not out of the question early Saturday morning, otherwise, expect a fantastic day. The Indy Mini-Marathon will feature temperatures in the low to upper 50s with partly/mostly cloudy skies. It will be about as good as it gets for the Indy Mini this time of the year. Winds will become slightly breezy Saturday with highs pushing the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll be closer to a summerlike feel from Sunday into the first half of next week. Highs nearing 80 on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible. Scattered rain/storm chances continue into next Monday and Tuesday with highs rising into the low 80s next Tuesday. Temps stay well above normal through all of next week.