Making a run at 80 degrees today, strong storm chances to watch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will be underneath a warm front to close the weekend. Multiple spots will have a chance to reach 80 degrees for the first time in 2024.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain as a weaker cold front drops into the state. Eastern Indiana may have a stray shower, but everyone else remains dry. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Another sunny day. Winds will be quieter, sustained out of the ESE at around 5 mph. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday and Wednesday continue to be days we will be watching closely. A slight (2/5) risk is posted for western Indiana on Tuesday for a line of stronger storms later in the day into the overnight after scattered morning showers and storms. Strong storms may re-develop along the front Wednesday with smaller rain chances Thursday. Our warmer-than-average air will exit after this system. The end of the week will have highs in the 50s.