Messy Tuesday ahead with rain, snow, and strong winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This ongoing quiet Monday will abruptly change by late tonight as we walk into a very active Tuesday. Lots are to be discussed with Tuesday’s system and the potential for another potent system late this week.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect late tonight until 7 AM EST Tuesday.

Monday night: Precipitation will arrive late tonight with a burst of snow (heavy at times) set to swing in along/north of interstate 70. Areas mainly north of Indy could quickly receive one to three inches of snow. However, this will quickly wash away once rain gets going later into Tuesday morning.

Lows will settle into the low 30s.

Tuesday: It’s no secret that Tuesday will be miserable. A changeover to all rain (heavy at times) will transpire by daybreak Tuesday, and this in combination with breezy winds and cold temperatures will make being outside in general a bit difficult.

Rain coverage looks to become vastly scattered as we head towards Tuesday evening with the low moving nearby us. Tuesday evening/night is where we encounter the backside of this system. By this point, snow will mix back in with winds becoming even stronger. Thinking is wind gusts approach 30-40 MPH through Tuesday night as a whole.

Rainfall totals will be up to and over an inch for a good chunk of central Indiana.

Highs will struggle to get into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Backside snow and strong wind gusts of 30-40 MPH will remain a concern for the Wednesday morning commute. There could be a very light accumulation of snow from the backside of this system. Wind gusts will die down a little bit by Wednesday night, but it will remain breezy.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 30s throughout Wednesday.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday will start breezy before winds calm down briefly by Thursday night. Then, another strong system looks to roll in for Friday and Saturday with another round of rain and snow potential with strong winds. It is still too early to determine who in the state (if so) will have the best chance for accumulating snow. We do know that by the back half of this weekend, we’re talking the coldest air of the season. Highs Friday will be in the low 40s, but then they’ll tumble into the 20s by Sunday with single digit wind chill potential.