Weather Blog

Mild day with heavy rain returning Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– After a record-breaking Saturday, we’re in store for more mild temperatures Sunday. Heavy rain arrives later tonight.

TODAY: After a cloudy start, sunshine returns this afternoon. It will stay breezy with winds gusting at times close to 35 mph. Temperatures stay steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible tonight. The strong to severe weather will be confined to the southern part of the state. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times with 1-2 inches possible.

MONDAY: Monday starts off with moderate to heavy rain. Colder air works into the northern part of the state for the afternoon, which may change the rain over to a few snow showers. Skies remain mostly cloudy as the rain ends in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: We’ll see partly cloudy skies with near-0normal temperatures into the afternoon. Highs near 45.

8DAY FORECAST: The middle of the workweek remains quiet and dry. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s. Another system moves into the area on Friday, bringing us a chance for a rain or snow mix. Temperatures take a tumble into the 30s.