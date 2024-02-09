Mild Friday night with rain to lead way toward big cooldown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana was gifted with another tremendous February weather day as some locations across the state either tied or broke record highs for Feb. 9.

Friday morning also featured record warm lows in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately, the current trial of spring weather will expire this weekend as reality will return with much colder air moving in.

Friday night: Cloud cover was set to build back in ahead of a rain chance. The first half of the night will be dry before some showers and isolated storms develop in the overnight hours.

An outside shot exists for isolated strong to severe storms in far southern Indiana during the overnight hours with wind and hail being the main threats.

Friday will be another mild night with lows only dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Once precipitation clears out by daybreak, the cooldown will begin. Winds will shift to come out of the northwest and initiate colder air to infiltrate us. Temperatures will hang steady in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the day until sunset. Highs will happen just after midnight Friday with numbers in the mid 50s. Skies will also be mostly cloudy.

Sunday: Although little bit more sunshine will be expected, the cooldown will continue with highs struggling to get into the mid 40s. Wind direction will be mainly out of the north throughout the day.

8-Day Forecast: Precipitation chances will return to open the new workweek. Rain and some snow will be possible on Monday. Snow accumulation potential looks a bit uncertain on Monday with the warmer ground that will be in place in this timeframe along with possible non-prolonged snowfall. Nonetheless, temperatures were expected to be near to slightly above normal for much of next week, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Another system may bring a rain-snow mix Thursday.