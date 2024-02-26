Mild Monday with strong storms Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild Monday with record high temperatures today with strong storms likely Tuesday. Temperatures climb near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Storm system produces a good chance for showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Full sunshine is expected today. Look for a record warm day. The last time we were in the 70s was back in November. Highs climb into the upper 60s near 70 today. This is about 25 degrees above normal. The record for today is 68 most recently set in 1998. It won’t be windy but at times we may see a little bit of a breeze. Dry today but strong storms are possible Tuesday.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game later tonight it’s going to be incredibly mild. Tip off temperatures expected into the lower 60s. Temperatures will fall only into the middle 50s for overnight lows. We may set a new record low temperatures because it stays so mild.

STRONG STORMS TUESDAY

A potent storm system arrives Tuesday. This will bring the chance for strong storms across the state late Tuesday afternoon and evening. All severe weather elements are in place with these strong storms. Straight line winds, heavy rainfall and yes even some isolated tornadoes. It’s going to be a bit breezy with non thunderstorm winds gusting near 30 miles per hour. Highs climb into the upper 60s near 70 yet again Tuesday. We may fall short of the record 73.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers will be likely for the day. It’s going to be chilly too with temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows bottom into the lower 20s. So frosty conditions will be likely early Thursday morning.

8 DAY FORECAST: Sunshine returns on Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Temperatures begin to climb too. Highs will start in the 40s Thursday, climb into the 50s Friday and back to the 60s for the weekend. Right now this weekend looks dry.