Weather Blog

Mild Monday with warmer temps and rain later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures climb into the 50s again today! It’s going to be mild and sunny for the afternoon before clouds and rain move into the area by the middle of the week.

TODAY: We’re starting out with temperatures near freezing this morning and a little cloud cover. The batch of clouds will exit the state by late morning and we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures climb well above normal for the afternoon. Highs reach the middle 50s for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy with temperatures falling near freezing.

TUESDAY: Clouds quickly increase ahead of our next storm system. A few showers are possible early in the day. A better chance of steady rain is possible later in the afternoon into the evening commute. Winds begin to pick up into the afternoon. So look for a bit of a breeze with the rain. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s for the day.

WEDNESDAY: Winds pick up on Wednesday and it becomes a bit windy at times. Temperatures climb into the middle 60s. Clouds increase late Wednesday night ahead of our next weather system.

8DAY FORECAST: A potent system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring a good chance for not only rain but thunderstorms. There’s a chance some of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. It’s going to be windy and mild on Thursday. Temperatures tumble on Friday behind the system but the colder air won’t stick around for too long. We’ll see temperatures climb back into the 50s for the end of the weekend and early next week.