Mild temps with several light precipitation chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild temperatures continue for the next few days. A little light precipitation in the form of rain and a few snow showers will be possible through the end of the week.

TODAY: We are starting out the day with clear skies and frosty conditions. Temperatures have started in the 20s this morning. We will see lots of sunshine for the day making for a terrific Tuesday. Mild temperatures continue today with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. Areas in southern Indiana may see highs in the 50s.

A big storm system is moving along the northeast which may produce significant snowfall in some spots. Areas around New York we may see up to a foot of snow. Be sure to check your flight this morning. Many flights have already been cancelled heading to the east coast.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight and we may see a few light snow showers and flurries develop toward daybreak. Especially north of Indianapolis. Lows will fall into the upper 20s near 30.

MILD TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds early on Valentine’s Day. Look for lots of sunshine for the afternoon. It is also Ash Wednesday so if you’re heading to church services there won’t be any weather worries. Look for sunshine into the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s near 50.

THURSDAY: A few spotty showers possible on Thursday as a weak system moves across the state. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND

This weekend the mild temperatures head out of here. Friday we are keeping an eye on a system that may bring us rain and snow. If the storm moves farther north so will the snow. Right now it looks like northern Indiana will see the best chances.

Temperatures stay in the 30s this weekend with highs climbing into the upper 40s near 50 by next week.