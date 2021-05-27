Weather Blog

More rain Friday, beautiful for race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will continue to track rain and storms through our Thursday night and into Friday before we slide into some fantastic weather for Indy 500 race weekend.

Thursday night: Showers and storm chances will continue through the evening and nighttime hours.

Isolated stronger storms remain a possibility with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning being the primary threats. Flooding could become a concern.

Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 60s. Areas in the northern part of the state will dip into the 50s.

Friday: Keep the rain gear on hand as showers and storms will be on and off throughout our Friday. No severe weather is expected.

Highs will cool down a bit as we will only rise into the low 70s. Locations north of Indy will struggle to get out of the 50s and 60s. Areas in southern Indiana will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Indy 500 weekend: A stray shower cannot be ruled out before sunrise Saturday. Much cooler air will swing into the state for our Saturday with breezy winds. Highs will only manage to climb into the low to mid 60s. Enjoy a terrific weather day for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday with lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the low 70s.

8 Day Forecast: The new workweek will kick off on a dry and beautiful note for Memorial Day with near normal temperatures. Another round of rain and storm chances look to jump back into the forecast beginning next Tuesday and continuing through next Thursday. Near normal numbers will remain in place through much of next week.