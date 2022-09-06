Weather Blog

More sunny and less humid for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another cloudy start to the day, we worked in bits of sunshine. We also had a few showers and storms form in parts of central Indiana and moved into southern Indiana. Dry weather is set to return Wednesday with less cloud cover, but it won’t be long before active weather returns.

Tuesday night: We can’t rule out a few spotty showers during the evening commute. Temperatures will then cool-down into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Cloud cover is set to disperse a bit for our Wednesday, which will lead way to a much more bright and dry day. A light wind out of the north will aid in knocking down humidity values a little bit as well. Enjoy a near normal September day overall with highs rising into the low 80s.

Thursday: Wednesday’s weather is expected to rinse and repeat for our Thursday. We look work in more abundant sunshine and near normal temperatures. Highs will top out once again in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We keep ahold of the low 80s through the end of the workweek, but the muggy meter will begin to tick up a little bit again. This weekend features our next change in this forecast as we work in the chance for isolated to scattered rain and storm chances. Although highs will fall from the low 80s to the upper 70s, humidity values will ride in the uncomfortable range. Shower chances stay with us through next Monday before we dry out and hover in the mid 70s through next Tuesday.