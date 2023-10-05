More sunshine Friday with a few showers, chilly and breezy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rainy and cooler weather has been the theme for our Thursday. We’re in line to knock temperatures down even further by this weekend with additional chances for a few showers.

Thursday night: Showers will gradually move out by tonight with lots of cloud cover hanging around. Lows will be cooler than last night with numbers in the upper 50s.

Friday: Cloud cover will drop off a bit for our Friday. Despite sunshine making a comeback, winds will turn northwesterly and breezy which will keep temperatures on the cooler side. As we head into the latter half of Friday, a second cold front will bring scattered showers to our area going into the nighttime hours.

Highs will only manage to get into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Friday’s cold front will amplify our winds a little bit and drop temperatures even further. We’re talking temperatures in the mid 40s to start our Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll only peak in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts on Saturday will approach 25-30 MPH at times. There may also be a few showers possible in northeastern Indiana due to the spinning upper low that will be in Quebec, Canada by this point. Sunday will showcase another day in the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We will try to sneak back into the 60s early next week. It is worth noting that winds will turn lighter by this time too. This and the combination of lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday night may yield our first shot for some areas to see frost development. Highs will gradually warm towards the 70s by the second half of next week. Another disturbance may bring more rain chances by roughly next Thursday.