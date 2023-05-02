More sunshine Wednesday, batch of 70 degree days to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a slight improvement with our temperatures throughout Tuesday despite very little to no sunshine and breezy winds. This forecast is going to get a lot better over the next couple of days as we track 70 degree weather to return,

Tuesday night: Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and we cannot rule out the chance of spotty showers before midnight. Otherwise, expect a mainly dry and chilly night with breezy winds as lows dip into the upper 30s. Wind chill values by the wakeup call Wednesday will be in the low 30s, so be sure to have the coat once again on hand.

Wednesday: Expect a mostly cloudy start to Wednesday, but we will see clouds erode going into the afternoon hours. This will lead way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon. Winds will also stay breezy through the first half of Wednesday before they die down as we get into the evening hours. Highs look to rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: The warmup continues into Thursday as we are set to be greeted with a pleasant and bright day. Enjoy lots of sunshine and light winds out of the south. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Cloud cover will briefly build back in to end the workweek on Friday as we track a system with scattered rain chances. Best rain chances on Friday and Friday night will be mainly south of Indy for now, but there remains a low rain chance for areas along interstate 70. Friday’s system will quickly exit the region and open the door for a fantastic weather weekend. Conditions still look very solid for the Indy Mini-Marathon Saturday morning with temps in the low to mid 50s for the event with a slight breeze. Highs look to jump into the mid to upper 70s from Sunday into the first half of next week. Another shower chance may slide in next Monday and Wednesday.