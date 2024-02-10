Mostly cloudy Saturday, rain/snow chance early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coming off of a tied record high temperatures Friday, our spring-like feel is exiting. Rain/snow will be the next focus late Monday.

TODAY: A cold front is swinging through the state this morning. Our high temperatures have already been reached today in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy skies remain after early AM rain exits. Afternoon temperatures hover in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place. Low temperatures near the freezing mark.

SUNDAY: A mostly cloudy start with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: It was nice to have the tease of spring weather, but we are heading to high temperatures in the 40s for much of the week. There is a chance of rain and wet snow late Monday into Monday night. A good amount of forecast questions remain with this system. Precipitation will be likely across the southern two-thirds of the state. Our main questions are how quickly temperatures cool down from Monday’s high in the low 40s and if any that see snow have it actually stick.

Another small rain chance will be possible on Thursday. All-star weekend in Indianapolis will have temperatures near average. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the vicinity Friday and Saturday.