Mostly quiet Thursday, active weather for Carb Day on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started our Wednesday on a warm note with Indy tying a record warm low of 70 degrees. Temperatures are looking to trend near to slightly above normal with more active weather still on track going into the holiday weekend.

Wednesday night: We’re shaping up to have the bulk of tonight’s rain well south of interstate 70. Now, there will still be the chance for a few showers along and north of interstate 70.

Lows will be slightly cooler than last night, but still mild, in the mid 60s.

Thursday: There is the chance for spotty showers and storms mainly along and south of interstate 70. Shower and storm coverage will be isolated to scattered especially for areas south of interstate 70. No severe weather is expected.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Active weather will round out the workweek and start to the holiday weekend. Showers and storms look to gradually increase in coverage by the afternoon and nighttime hours. For those planning on going out to Carb Day, there could be issues with the rain the later we get into the event as the concert runs from 3-6 PM EDT.

There is a very low risk for isolated strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and night with wind and hail the main concerns.

Highs look to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Some dry air will briefly return to our area, which will heavily limit Saturday’s (which is Legends Day) rain/storm chance to spotty at best. Saturday will also feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Unfortunately, rain and storms are looking likely. What we don’t know to an exact point yet is timing. However, we can say there is a threat for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and night. Highs will hover around the 80 degree mark Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday before we cool down to the mid 70s Tuesday. Memorial Day also features a rain chance.