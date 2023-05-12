Mother’s Day weekend rain and storm chances on deck with warm, humid air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and humid will stick with us going into Mother’s Day with on and off rain/storm chances.

Friday night: Scattered showers and storms will continue to pop-up going into the nighttime hours. No severe weather is anticipated tonight.

Lows will once again fall into the mid 60s with higher humidity in place.

Saturday: A few hit and miss showers/storms will be possible during the day and night. Better chance for activity will be south of interstate 70. The Indy Grand Prix looks to take place without much (if any) difficulty from the weather.

Isolated stronger storms can’t be ruled out along and west of a Crawfordsville-Bloomington line Saturday afternoon and night. Main concerns are wind and hail.

Highs look to get back into the low 80s with muggy air staying in place.

Sunday: Mother’s Day will feature more on and off rain/storm activity with spotty precip possible in the morning hours. Better rain and storm potential will slide in Sunday afternoon/evening.

There is even the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms for all of central Indiana with wind and hail the primary concerns.

Highs will be in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Dry and refreshing air returns going into next week with highs in the mid 70s on Monday. We’re briefly back to near 80 on Tuesday with temps slipping in the low 70s Wednesday. Much of next week looks to be dry before another rain chances arrives by the end of the workweek.