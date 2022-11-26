Weather Blog

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday.

TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken up this evening and showers begin for the entire state. Look for a good chance of rain late tonight and into the first part of daybreak Sunday. Low temps stay in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be a soggy start to Sunday. Rain is likely for the first part of the day. Showers become more scattered into the afternoon. Look for a lot of clouds with highs staying in the low to middle 50s. We have the potential to pick up some decent rain with totals, getting close to an inch.

MONDAY: The rain moves out just in time for the start of the new workweek. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs near normal in the middle to upper 40s. It looks dry with temps in the 40s for Monday Night Football on WISH-TV.

8DAY FORECAST: Another system arrives for the middle of the week. We’ll see a chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs stay in the 50s but temperatures drop Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday struggle to get out of the 30s.