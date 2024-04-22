Near-average temperatures Monday, multiple rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coming off of back-to-back days in the 50s, central Indiana will get back to near-average temperatures Monday. A bigger warm-up is on the horizon for the weekend.

TODAY: After a frosty start, temperatures will warm up today quickly with a southwest wind. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s which is right around average for this time of year.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase across the state. A few sprinkles may arrive in north central Indiana in the early morning, but the majority remain dry. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Isolated to scattered showers aren’t out of the question in north central Indiana during the morning. The Indy metro area and spots south of I-70 will rain chances increase during the afternoon and early evening hours. This system will mainly be a rainmaker, right now Indiana is not under a severe storm risk. High temperatures near 60 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Patchy frost may happen again on Thursday morning. A potent system will bring in multiple chances of showers and storms stretching from Friday into the weekend. It will also drag in warmer air with Sunday making a run at the 80s. There are already multiple severe storm risks in place for the states to our west, we will monitor if Indiana is added to any of these risks.