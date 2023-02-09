Weather Blog

Near-normal temps to return briefly, warmer air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite a windy Thursday statewide as we saw gusts push over 50 MPH in several locations. We also had a bit of rainfall Thursday morning as well. Heading into the upcoming weekend, we’ll see near normal temperatures return, but that trend will be short-lived.

Thursday night: Winds will gradually die down as we work in a much colder night. Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

Friday: A much more calm and typical February day will be on deck to end the workweek. Some peeks of sunshine will occur throughout the day as well. High temperatures are set to be near normal for this time of the year with numbers in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weekend: Friday’s forecast will copy and paste itself for the most part on Saturday. The big difference is that sunshine will become more dominant for Saturday, but highs are expected to once again only hit the low 40s. The cooler airmass will quickly move out and give way to a warmup going into Sunday with highs nearing 50.

8-Day Forecast: The push back toward mild air continues into next week. Highs look to rise into the low to mid 50s through the first half of next week. Additional rain chances will slide in next Tuesday through next Thursday.