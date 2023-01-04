Weather Blog

Near-normal temps with chances of wintry mix ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We began our gradual transition toward colder air for our Wednesday as temperatures fell from the upper 50s to the mid 40s.

Seasonable, yet chilly, air is ahead over the next several days with chances for a wintry mix in play.

Wednesday night: Clouds look to partially decrease overnight with winds staying a tad breezy. Have the coat if you’re heading out as temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

Thursday: Expect a cold, yet near-normal Thursday with breezy winds continuing. We’ll also work in the chance of a wintry mix mainly during the afternoon hours for areas mainly north of I-70.

Highs look to only get into the upper 30s. Gusts look to be up to 25 mph at times, which will make it feel colder than the actual air temperature.

Friday: The end to the workweek is shaping up to be a mere typical January day under mostly cloudy skies. Winds are set to calm down a bit as well. Highs will once again top out in the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday looks to bring our best chance for more widespread precipitation in this extended forecast, with another wintry mix in play. It is too soon to say if snow accumulation is possible from this system. Slightly above-normal temperatures are then in store for much of next week with lots of dry time.