Near record warmth today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures today will be near record warmth with highs once again into the 60s. Temperatures do take a tumble and return back to normal for much of next week.

Yesterday We saw high temperatures climbing into the middle 60s which was a few degrees away from a new record.

TODAY: We have a couple of opportunities to set some new records today. The first one being a record low maximum temperature or mild low. Our temperature this morning has only fallen to the middle 50s. Our record low maximum is 48 set all the way back in 1846.

RECORD WARMTH

The other record warmth we may see today is the high. Temperatures today will climb into the middle 60s. The record high is 66 set back in 1943. We will see some clouds this morning and sunshine is expected this afternoon. It will be dry for much of the day with breezy conditions again. It won’t be as windy as yesterday but at times early on today we may see gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken back up tonight. A batch of showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Lows fall close to 50.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A few showers early Saturday morning are possible. We will see mainly cloudy skies but dry for the rest of the weekend. Highs Saturday climb into the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Cooler but still dry for the end of the weekend. Look for some sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: We go back to normal temperatures next week. There’s a chance we may see a rain or snow mix on Monday. We will be just cold enough for the possibility of snow. Highs climb into the upper 30s near 40 for Monday afternoon.

Dry conditions continue for the middle of the workweek with highs in the low and middle 40s. We fall into the upper 30s for late in the week.