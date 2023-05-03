Nice stretch of warmer weather set to start Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rewarding stretch of 70 degree days are on the way. We will also track the chance for some showers at the tail end of the workweek.

Wednesday night: Skies will become mostly clear with winds turning much lighter for tonight. This will lead way to another night in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Patience finally pays off for Thursday as we engage in a beautiful weather day. We’re looking at a typical early May day with lots of bright skies and temperatures rising into the low 70s.

Friday: The near normal temperature trend will persist into the end of the workweek despite cloud cover set to increase ahead of our next weather system. A batch of showers looks to develop for areas mainly near and south of interstate 70 through Friday afternoon and night. Highs will still manage to get into the low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: A fantastic weekend is in store for central Indiana. The forecast for the Indy Mini-Marathon Saturday morning is still in good shape with temps in the low to mid 50s and a breeze out of the southeast. Sunday will get into the upper 70s. Next work week continues the warm pattern with highs consistently getting around 80 degrees to start the week. However, there will be a daily chance of showers and storms next Monday through Wednesday.