Weather Blog

Nice warmup on the way, additional rain chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll settle for one more near-normal February day before temperatures quickly bounce back into the 50s going into next week. There could even be some 60s in this extended forecast, but this will open the door for more rain chances.

Friday night: We’re in for a mostly clear, cold, and calm night. Lows will fall into the low 20s.

Saturday: Enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout your Saturday as we work in slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs look to get into the mid 40s.

Sunday: The warming trend rolls on into our Sunday as we are going to feel a little bit closer to spring than winter. Highs are set to rise back into the 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll start with quiet conditions as highs get into the low 50s for Monday. Tuesday will see a system quickly bring back rain chances to our area by the latter half of the day. Showers may linger into early Wednesday. Temperatures look to push towards the 60s on Wednesday before an even stronger system arrives Thursday. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather, but Thursday’s system will be monitored carefully.