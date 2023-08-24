One more hot day before cooler and less humid air prevails

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was our hottest and most miserable day of the year. Indianapolis hit a high of 94 degrees around 3:15 PM, and dew point values around 80 led to a peak heat index of 112.

Speaking of dew point, Indianapolis also had its first day with a dew point of 80 or higher since August 3, 2010.

Friday will be the final hot day of this miserable sequence before we welcome back much cooler and less humid conditions.

Excessive heat warnings have been extended until 8 PM EDT Friday for central Indiana.

Thursday night: We’re in for another near record warm night with very muggy air keeping its presence intact. Spotty storms will be possible in the northern third of Indiana tonight, and there is a low shot for those to become severe with wind and hail the main threats. Lows will only dip into the upper 70s. Indy’s record warm low for tonight is 80 from 1872.

Friday: One more hot and miserably humid day is ahead to end the workweek. The areas to likely hit the 90s on Friday will be along and south of interstate 70 with peak heat indices up to 105-115. Throughout the day, we’ll track an incoming system that will bring scattered rain and storm chances by Friday night.

There is even potential for isolated strong to severe storms late Friday with damaging wind being the main concern.

Saturday: A few showers and storms may linger into Saturday morning. Then, cooler temperatures will begin to win over our area. However, the muggy meter will remain high. Highs look to top out in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday is where we really get in on fantastic weather as highs will only get into the upper 70s to low 80s. Pleasant weather is expected to continue into the start of next week. Another disturbance may slide in Tuesday bringing shower chances.