Patchy frost tonight, unsettled pattern returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A north breeze will keep Wednesday’s temperature below normal. Skies will also clear tonight in this cooler air mass making patchy frost possible.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds can be expected through much of today. North-central Indiana will hang on to the clouds longer. High temperatures will check in below normal in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Patchy frost could occur in many locations in the state. This could be our last frost of the spring in central Indiana with no frost chances on the horizon into early May. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: After a cooler morning, our warm-up begins in the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers and storms will arrive late Friday along a warm front. This storm system will linger off to our west bringing in warm air, but also additional storm chances. The best chances of rain are for Friday and Monday, however, there will still be some storms over the weekend. States to our west are in multiple severe weather risk, but Indiana is not included in one yet.