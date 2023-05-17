Pleasant Thursday, tracking next weather system Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful Wednesday is in the books here in Indiana, and we’ll keep fantastic weather going through Thursday. Then, a cold front will get into the mix on Friday with the return of rain chances.

Wednesday night: A mostly clear and chilly night is ahead. Tonight’s sunset will have a more vibrant appearance due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Lows will fall into the mid 40s.

Thursday: Another gorgeous day will be on tap for our Thursday. Bright skies and light winds out of the south will make for an enjoyable mid-May day. One difference that should be noted is that the wildfire smoke above us will thicken a bit, but this will stay well above us in the atmosphere. Thus, no air quality issues are expected. Highs look to get into the mid 70s.

Friday: Active weather will return and be the main story to end the overall workweek. Cloud cover and humidity values will increase with scattered rain and storms developing by Friday afternoon. Rain and storm chances will persist into late Friday. At this time, severe weather is still not anticipated.

Highs are set to get near 80.

8-Day Forecast: This weekend is still in great shape forecast-wise with highs in the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday with dry air. This is great news for Indy 500 qualifications that will take place this weekend as well. Above normal temperatures look to sneak back into the picture by next week with highs eventually working their way into the low 80s.