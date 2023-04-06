Quiet with a warmup on deck going into Easter weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was nice to experience a more calm day, albeit it was chilly. We are set to bring in a warming trend while staying dry that will persist through Easter weekend and into next week.

Thursday night: Expect a chilly night with skies becoming partly cloudy closer to pre-dawn Friday. Lows look to fall into the mid 30s. Winds will also stay light out of the north.

Friday: After a chilly beginning to Friday, we’ll look to warm into the upper 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. Skies are going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day with winds shifting to come more out of the east.

Easter weekend: The calm weather trend and warmup will both continue into the weekend. We are shaping up for the best weather weekend we’ve had as a whole in a while. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine as highs get into the low 60s. Easter Sunday is warmer with numbers pushing into the 60s as the mostly sunny trend sticks around. Overall, you will be able to enjoy any outdoor plans for this holiday weekend!

8-Day Forecast: Warmer air will not slow its progression down into Indiana as we return to the 70s by next Monday. Strong signals are in place for above to well-above normal temperatures by the latter half of next week. Those signals reflect our forecasted highs as we look to get back close to 80 degrees by midweek next week. Much of next week will remain dry as well with plenty of sunshine.