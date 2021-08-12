Weather Blog

Rain and storms Friday, comfortable weather to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The dogs days of summer continued through our Thursday as we saw some showers and storms through part of the state. More storm chances are on the way for Friday before relief finally settles into the state.

Thursday night: A few spotty showers and storms will remain possible for areas mainly north of interstate 70 before sunset. Isolated strong to severe storms also remain in play with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Another stuffy night will be on tap statewide with lows only falling into the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Have the rain gear handy as showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front that will progress through the state.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for the southern quarter of the state. Damaging winds will be the main threat.

We won’t be as hot for our Friday, but humidity values will remain rather high before the cold front passes through. Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

Weekend: After a miserable week with the sweltering heat and humidity, we will be rewarded with marvelous weather for our weekend! Plenty of sunshine and refreshing air will certainly help aid in feeling fantastic out there. Highs will only top out in the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Storm chances look to enter back into the forecast picture through the first half of next week. Highs will slightly bump into the mid 80s by next Tuesday. Humidity values will also begin to go back up beginning next Monday.