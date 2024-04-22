Rain expected Tuesday, additional activity to move in late this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start to the workweek is what we experienced for our Monday as we were near normal and had a light breeze. However, more active weather is ahead Tuesday and then again late this week.

Monday night: Cloud cover will build back into our area following what was a sunny Monday. We can’t rule out a few light showers during the overnight hours.

Lows will dip into the upper 40s.

Tuesday: We look to start off dry for our Tuesday, but rain will overspread the state beginning closer to mid-late morning. Rain will slowly move south throughout the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Rain totals will stay around or under half an inch for tomorrow.

Highs will not be able to get back into the 60s in some spots due to the rain. There will also be a breezy wind out of the southwest that could gust up to 25-35 MPH at times.

Wednesday: We’ll flip right back to dry weather for our Wednesday. Skies will turn mostly sunny, but we will once again see temperatures warm into the upper 50s. This will be due to a northerly wind that will be just enough to hold down numbers a bit.

8-Day Forecast: It won’t take long for temperatures to embark on another warming trend. We look to get into the low to mid 60s Thursday before we end the workweek with highs around 70. However, an active pattern is set to get into the mix for the final weekend of April. Rain and storm chances increase for the second half of Friday, and those chances will hang around for Saturday and Sunday. Some showers may persist into Monday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but this could change. We’re also going to have highs that push into the mid to upper 70s this weekend too.