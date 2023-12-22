Rain for Friday night, unseasonably mild with more rain this holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine was practically non-existent for our Friday with a few showers occurring early on. We’ll see a big expanse in rain coverage for our Friday night. Then, we’ll keep aim at a well above normal holiday weekend with high rain chances into Christmas Day.

Friday night: It will be a wet night with showers taking place through much of the nighttime hours.

Lows will not drop far despite the rain with numbers settling into the mid 40s.

Saturday: Scattered shower activity may continue through Saturday morning before we gradually dry out Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall totals as a whole from Friday night into Saturday will mainly be under half an inch in central Indiana.

Highs look to rise into the low to mid 50s.

Christmas Eve: Temperatures are set to really soar going into Sunday with a continuing southerly breeze in place. We’re talking numbers that could be over 20 degrees normal in spots with the potential for some peeks of sunshine in the latter half of the day. It’ll be unseasonably warm to the point in which it could be one of the top ten warmest Christmas Eves on record, and to crack the top ten, we’ll have to get up to 60 degrees.

8-Day Forecast: Another weather system will give way to a damp and windy Christmas Day with showers moving into central Indiana as early as mid-Monday morning. Wind gusts on Monday could also approach 25-30 MPH. Shower chances will persist for much of next week with colder air eventually set to return. We can’t even rule out a few snow showers late next week.