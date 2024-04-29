Rain for part of Monday night, drying out to end April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Damp conditions and mostly cloudy skies defined our last Monday of April with temperatures still managing to get slightly above normal. Above average temperatures are expected to be the story the remainder of this week with additional rain chances down the line.

Monday night: Rain and potentially a few rumbles of thunder will persist into tonight. It won’t be until the overnight hours in which we gradually clear rain out of our area.

Lows will only fall into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: We’ll return to dry weather Tuesday as cloud cover decreases going into the afternoon hours. Humidity values will also drop off a bit too, which will make Tuesday a fantastic day to enjoy to close out April. Highs look to rise into the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Temperatures are set to get back into the 80s to open up the month of May. We can’t rule out very spotty showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, but expect a mainly dry and partly cloudy day nonetheless.

8-Day Forecast: We could challenge once again for the warmest day of the year with highs in the mid 80s Thursday. This leads way to a bigger system starting late Thursday and carrying through Friday with some showers and storms in the mix. Severe weather is not expected as of right now. Highs look to cooldown into the mid 70s Friday and hold there throughout the first weekend of May.