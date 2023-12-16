Rain moving in late Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is in desperate need of rainfall after only 0.45″ has fallen in Indianapolis so far this month. Drought has expanded in many sections of the state. The rain will be moving in this weekend which will provide some relief across our area.

TODAY: Cloudy skies hold tough for the day. Spotty rain moves in late today near sunset, but more showers arrive in the overnight hours. High temperatures in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers in the area. This is our best opportunity to dig into the rainfall deficit. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain likely in the morning. Showers become spotty by the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: On the back side of this stronger system passing this weekend to the east, scattered snow showers will be possible on Monday. Some may have the chance of small accumulations within these snow squalls. Otherwise, next week will be very quiet with temperatures running above average Wednesday into early next weekend.

8-14 DAY OUTLOOK: Keep dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Temperatures continue to look above average in and around Christmas time according to the Climate Prediction Center from December 24 to December 30.

Be sure to track showers for Saturday night into Sunday by checking radar here.