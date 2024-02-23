Rain to snow Friday night, much warmer with storm chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve had a decent Friday with those breezy winds being our only issue of the day. Now, we will transition towards rain and snow chances for tonight.

Colder air will also come with it, but it will be very brief as we swing right back up to the warmer side going into next week.

Friday night: Another cold front is set to swing southward across Indiana tonight. Precipitation will start off as rain before we switch over to snow as temperatures eventually drop below freezing in the overnight hours. Snow will continue until mainly daybreak Saturday.

We’re not talking a lot of snow with this system. At most, there could be up to 0.5″-1″ especially for locations northeast of Indy.

Lows will drop into the mid 20s.

Saturday: Friday night’s front will set the stage for a fairly chilly Saturday. Expect wind chill values to actually be in the teens during the morning hours with skies starting off mostly cloudy. Roads will also be slick in spots in the morning. Although we will eventually have lots of sunshine by Saturday afternoon, temperatures will have a tough time getting into the mid 30s due to a northerly wind.

Sunday: The chill won’t stick around long as we’ll see winds shift to come back out of the south. This will result in a windy and much warmer day under mostly sunny skies. Highs are going to quite literally launch into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: By the first half of next week, we’re tracking near record high temperatures and a potentially impactful weather system. Let’s start with Monday as highs push into the mid 60s, and Indy’s record high for Monday, Feb 26, is 68 from 1998. Tuesday is where we will monitor showers and storm chances with very breezy winds. There is a threat for strong to severe storms in the latter half of Tuesday into very early Wednesday. Lots of uncertainty remains on specifics, but continue to stay tuned for changing details. Colder air then returns with breezy winds continuing through midweek.